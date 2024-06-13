New York’s free first-time camper program returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is bringing back its popular First-Time Camper Program for the 2024 season.

The program gives New York families who have never experienced camping the chance to try it out and other outdoor activities by registering for a fully stocked campsite at select DEC-operated campgrounds for a designated weekend this summer.

The program aims to make camping easy by providing a turnkey experience for families, especially those from underserved communities who may be unfamiliar with camping and the planning and supplies required.

DEC will provide camping parties with a tent, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp chairs, a lantern, and firewood for a fun weekend. Bathrooms and hot showers are a short walk from the campsites.

A Camping Ambassador will meet participants at the campsite and help set up camp with a camping 101 lesson. Campers will also have the opportunity to learn from experts how to fish, hike, bird watch, paddle, and more.

Potential first-time campers are encouraged to enter the lottery from June 13 to June 20, 2024. Participants will then be randomly selected to fill camper slots.

Those entering the lottery must choose one facility from the participating locations in the Adirondacks and Catskills:

North South Lake Campground (Catskills) – July 12-14

Ausable Point Campground (Adirondacks) – July 19-21

Luzerne Campground (Adirondacks) – July 26-28

Cranberry Lake Campground (Adirondacks) – Aug. 2-4

Northampton Beach Campground (Adirondacks) – Aug. 9-11

Mongaup Pond Campground (Catskills) – Aug. 16-18

Kenneth L. Wilson Campground (Catskills) – Aug. 23-25

More information on the program can be found by visiting DEC’s website here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.