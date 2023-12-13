Buffalo Bills are New York’s most popular sports team

NEW YORK – The most popular sports teams in New York have been revealed. Despite the strong baseball history in the state and the globally-renowned New York Yankees, the Buffalo Bills have been named New York’s most searched sports team.

The study done by gambling publisher CasinoReviews.net gauged the popularity of sports teams by analyzing Google search data for 153 teams across the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, and MLS sports leagues.

They looked at the combined number of searches for each team name and nickname as well as search terms such as ‘team name score,’ ‘team name tickets,’ and ‘team name news’ to determine who are the most popular in each state.

Here are the top five most searched sports teams in New York:

Buffalo Bills New York Yankees New York Mets New York Knicks New York Giants

Across the American sports landscape, the NFL is the most popular sports league, with 26 states having an NFL team as their most searched for team. MLB is the most popular in 16 states, reinforcing its title as ‘America’s pastime.’ The NBA is the most popular in seven states, while the NHL makes the biggest mark in just one state, Nevada.



Despite the MLS’s recent rise in popularity, no MLS team was the most popular in any state.



The study not only reveals that NFL teams are some of the most popular nationwide, with football teams appearing as the most searched for in 26 states, more than any other sports league. Baseball teams were second most popular, coming top in 16 states, while soccer teams failed to take the top spot in any state.