New York’s Reparations Commission to hold public hearing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies

(NYSCCRR) is set to have a public hearing Tuesday night, focusing on New York’s Reparations Commission.

This event offers a platform for people to express how the enduring harms of slavery and institutional racial discrimination continue to impact them and their communities.

The hearing will begin at 4 p.m. at the Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue. A key topic of discussion will be the policies that led to the displacement of Black communities in Rochester, notably the demolition of the Clarissa Street neighborhood during the construction of I-490.

People who plan to attend will be able to meet Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, the chair of the NYSCCRR who has been put in charge to work on the statewide initiative.

The Reparations Commission is tasked with examining the lasting impacts of racism and will eventually propose ways to address these inequities. It was established under Senate Bill S1163A, which was signed into law in 2023 by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“It is essential community members not only share their experiences, but also put forth

recommendations and ideas that will lead to remedies that will right the wrongs of slavery,” said Dr. Hawkins.

Reparations from the federal government could take various forms. Duke University Professor William Darity and folklorist Kirsten Mullen have suggested direct financial payments to Black Americans with at least one enslaved ancestor in the U.S.

Alternatively, the National African American Reparations Committee has a 10-point plan that includes a national apology for slavery, affordable housing and education programs, and a repatriation program to assist interested Black Americans in moving to an African country of their choice.

