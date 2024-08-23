Newark man accused of making death threats over water shutdown

NEWARK, N.Y. — Wayne County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Newark man for allegedly making death threats.

William Cook, 32, of Newark, was charged with aggravated harassment.

Deputies say Cook was irate over the Village of Newark shutting off water to his home. During a phone call, deputies say Cook said he would kill employees of the Wayne County Water and Sewer authority.

Cook was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in court next week.