Newark Police Department returns to 24-hour staffing

NEWARK, N.Y. — The Newark Police Department has returned to 24-hour-a-day staffing. It comes a year and four months after the department shifted to 20-hour-a-day staffing because of officer shortages.

The department says it has seven new officers who completed the police academy. Four of those officers have completed their field training and are now part of shift coverage and another new officer is starting field training. Newark also has a new experienced officer coming to the department.

Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor says the round-the-clock protection will help to improve the quality of life.

“We are looking forward to having seven new officers on our force that are already playing an integral role in providing public safety today and for years to come,” he said.

Newark Chief Richard Martin said Wayne County sheriff’s deputies, New York State troopers, and Newark Police officers have needed to work overtime to fill the gaps during the shortages.

“We cannot thank the New York State Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office enough for all of their assistance in covering those four hours each night during this time,” he said.