Newark woman faces multiple charges after crash in Lyons

A Town of Newark woman faces DWI and multiple other charges stemming from a personal injury crash Monday in the town of Lyons in Wayne County.

Wayne County deputies have arrested Angela J. Rinker, 32, after an investigation in the single-vehicle crash on state Route 14 in Lyons. Rinker allegedly operated a vehicle while intoxicated, and while two children were in the vehicle.

She faces charges of felony aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Leandra’s Law DWI, moving from lane unsafely, unlicensed operator, license restriction violation, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, act in manner to injure a child less than 17, first-degree vehicular assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, and backseat passenger age 7-15 with no or an unapproved safety seat.

Rinker will appear later in Lyons Town Court.