Newly finished riverside park is latest Roc the Riverway project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The sixth Roc the Riverway project officially opened to the public Thursday morning. The Genesee Gateway Park off Mt. Hope Avenue is meant to serve as a recreational space for people of all ages – and a viewing spot for the Genesee River 20 feet away.

As Mayor Malik Evans and other officials gathered to cut the ceremonial ribbon, 3-year-old Miles hopped his way over the nature-inspired wooden stumps on the playground.

“I love that there’s already a little dude back here that is already experiencing it. He may be the first one on the playground,” Evans said.

Miles’ mother, Jennifer Posey, stopped by the ribbon cutting to take a break from work.

“I live in the area, I also work in the area, I own Hedonist Chocolates and Ice Cream and also Posey Letterpress which is on Mt. Hope, so we’re here all the time,” Posey said.

Posey and her two kids also spend time down the road at the skate park, another Roc the Riverway project. She said she’s glad to have another place to get outdoors.

“It’s great to bring the kids here, get away from work, enjoy the natural resource that we have, it’s great for the neighborhood,” she said.

Improving neighborhoods along the Genesee is the whole goal of Roc the Riverway. Partially funded by the state, the program brings new amenities and much-needed upgrades to several spots along the water.

Paul Minor, who lives a block and a half from the park, has been involved with the program since its inception in 2018.

“I’m excited; I’ve been on the committee for four to five years for the planning and initial design and improvements along the river,” he said.

One special detail for Minor is the mosaic at the entrance welcoming visitors in. The colorful work includes the Rochester logo and a near-hidden bird decorating the park’s title, and was made by neighborhood artist Jill Gusso.

The city said this is one of over a dozen Roc the Riverway projects currently in production. Two others have broken ground, and five are in active development.

“I love living so close to the water, and I’m so happy to see its being revitalized on both sides, all the way up and down, all the way up to the lake,” Minor said.

Posey agreed – in fewer words.

“Go city of Rochester, good job, let’s do more of this!”

To learn more about the Roc the Riverway project, visit the city’s website.