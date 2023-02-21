News10NBC Archives: Former President Jimmy Carter at RIT

PLAINS, G.A. — Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter visited the Rochester area several times. The footage from the News10NBC archives shows Carter delivering a speech at the Rochester Institute of Technology for a campaign event.

Carter was a little-known Georgia governor when he began his bid for the presidency ahead of the 1976 election. He went on to defeat then-President Gerald R. Ford, capitalizing as a Washington outsider in the wake of the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal that drove Richard Nixon from office in 1974.

Carter served a single, tumultuous term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980, a landslide loss that ultimately paved the way for his decades of global advocacy for democracy, public health and human rights via The Carter Center.

The former president and his wife, Rosalynn, 95, opened the center in 1982. His work there garnered a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The Carter Center is asking for people to send their kind messages to the former president and his family online. You can send them here.