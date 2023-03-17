News10NBC crews on scene of a shooting on Charwood Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC crews are on scene after a shooting near Charwood Circle and Culver Road. Officials say the shooting took place in the Hidden Creek Townhomes parking lot.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times. He was taken to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police currently have no suspect in custody.

News10NBC will continue to follow this incident and provide updates as more information is received.