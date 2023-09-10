News10NBC Exclusive: Renee Fleming back in Rochester to celebrate 100 years of RPO

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating 100 years.

Rochester native Renee Felming was back in town Saturday night to preform with the RPO ahead of their centennial season kickoff, which starts the weekend of September 23.

The centennial season runs from September 2023 to June 2024.

For the full 2023 schedule of the philharmonics series, click here.

Back in February of 2023, the RPO hosted its Season Announcement Concert where they outlined all the special events and initiatives that come with their 100th season. For those details, click here.