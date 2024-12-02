News10NBC family says goodbye to show director Eric Johnson after half a century

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is saying goodbye to the person who has kept the station running behind the scenes for half a century.

Eric Johnson, or EJ as we call him, is directing his final News10NBC TODAY show on Monday. EJ started working at News10 as an intern in 1974, then onto the mail room. He made his way into production and eventually became the morning show director in 1989.

Eric Johnson in the control room

Current and past employees are sending in messages to congratulate him on his 50 years at News10 and wish him the best for his retirement. We’ll miss you EJ.