News10NBC finally finds snow after patrolling the roads; Find out where

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has finally spotted snow on Friday morning amid an unusually mild fall in the region.

The Rochester metro area broke the record this week for the latest we’ve been into fall without measuring snow on the ground. On Friday, News10NBC drove around the First Alert Storm Patrol in search of snowflakes and we finally found some — in Livingston County.

First Alert Meteorologist explains why the Town of Springwater got snow when others didn’t. Watch the video in this story.