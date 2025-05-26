News10NBC honors local military personnel killed in the line of duty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On this year’s Memorial Day, News10NBC is honoring local men and women who died while in the line of duty serving their country.

First, News10NBC is honoring Army First Lt. James Lyons, who died on Sept. 27, 2006 in Baghdad when he was 28 years old.

Lyons graduated from Brighton and played football and lacrosse in high school and graduated from Syracuse University.

From Dansville, News10NBC honors Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandria Morrow. Morrow died March 22, 2017 at 25 years old while serving in Jordan during operation Iraqi Freedom.

Next, we honor Marine Lance Corporal Brian Schramm from Greece.

Schramm was killed by enemy action in Iraq on Oct. 15, 2004. He was 22 years old.

Marine Lance Corporal Zachary Smith of Hornell was killed Jan. 24, 2010 in Afghanistan. Smith was 19 years old.

Army Sgt. Devin Snyder of Cohocton was killed in Afghanistan June 4, 2011. Snyder was 20 years old.

This is Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Reid, of Brockport.

Reid was 26 years old when he died on Dec. 13, 2012 in Germany from wounds suffered days earlier in Afghanistan.

Army Private First Class Daniel Rivera died on Oct. 18, 2009 in Iraq.

Rivera went to Canandaigua Academy before joining the army.

Next, News10NBC is remembering Navy Boatswain’s Mate First Class Michael Pernaselli from Brighton.

Pernaselli was killed on April 24, 2004 in the Persian Gulf. He was 27 years old.

From Spencerport, Army Staff Sgt. Nekl Allen died Sept. 12, 2009 at 29 years old in Afghanistan after serving two tours in Iraq.

Allen was also a wrestler and football player for Churchville-Chili High School.

First Class Theodore Matthew Glende of Rochester was 23 years old when he was killed in the line of duty on July 27, 2012 in Afghanistan.

Javier Ortiz Rivera, a Marine staff sergeant from Rochester, was killed by a roadside bomb on Nov. 16, 2010 in Afghanistan. He was 26 years old.

Army Private First Class Jason Hasenauer of Hilton died at 21 years old on Dec. 28, 2005 in Afghanistan.

Army Sgt. Heath McMillin, of Clifton Springs, died on July 27, 2003 at 29 years old.

Marine Corporal Jason Dunham of Scio, was 22 years old when he died.

Dunham died in Iraq in April of 2004 while covering a grenade with his helmet and body to save his fellow marines. He received the medal of honor after his death.

News10NBC is next honoring three New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officers who died in a helicopter in Mendon.

Christian Koch, Steven Skoda and Daniel Prial died serving our country during a training exercise in January of 2021.

Army Staff Sgt. Steve Butcher Jr. was killed by a roadside bomb in May of 2007 while serving in operation Iraqi Freedom. He was 27 years old.

Butcher graduated from Penfield High School and also attended Charles Finney and McQuaid.

Pittsford native Terry Brayman, a U.S. Air Force Major, was one of eight service members killed in an osprey crash off the coast of Japan during a training mission on Nov. 29, 2023. He was 32 years old.

Army Reserve Specialist Ryan Jayne of Campbell was killed by a roadside bomb Nov. 3, 2012 at 22 years old.

Killed in Iraq on May 5, 2006, Army Reserve Specialist Teodoro “Tito,” Torres grew up in Rochester and went to Bishop Kearney High School.

Torres began his army reserve career in 1998 in Rochester, and was 28 years old when he died.

Eastridge High School graduate Reynold Armand was a Marine Corporal who died Aug. 7, 2007 while serving in Iraq.

Armand was 21 years old when he died.

Army Sgt. Jonathan Lootens of Lyons died on Oct. 15, 2006 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle in Iraq.

Lootens was 25 years old when he died.

Lastly, News10NBC is honoring Army Captain Bruce Clark of Spencerport.

Clark died at the age of 43 on May 1, 2012 while serving in Afghanistan.

News10NBC thanks all these local men and women, along with all the other military personnel who have died serving their country, in making the ultimate sacrifice.