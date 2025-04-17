News10NBC Investigates: Another viewer hit with E-ZPass charges from New York City

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Another person in the area is facing E-ZPass charges from New York City due to a New York City car having the same license plate.

In March, a lady from Brighton had a identical plate as one on a New York State Police car. This time, it is on a New York City taxi.

While vacationing in March, Steve Green, of Fairport, noticed strange charges on his E-Z Pass account coming from the congestion relief zone in Manhattan.

“I haven’t been to Manhattan in 50 years,” said Green.

Upon returning, he discovered at the Henrietta DMV that 1M97-H was assigned to a New York City cab. Each time the cab entered the city’s congestion pricing zone, Green was charged.

Green has had the license plate 1M97 for 20 years, a number significant to him and his wife, as it marks the birth year of their first grandchild.

“I didn’t screw up. They screwed up,” Green said. “Hence, I called my savior at channel 10 and hopefully we can get to the bottom on this together.”

News10NBC’s investigative team searched the New York City Open Data Portal and found that Niatross Transit had a vehicle with the same license plate number. Despite contacting them, Niatross Transit has yet to respond.

The MTA, the Transportation Authority in NYC, acknowledged the mistake and promised to refund Green’s account, though he has not yet received the money. The DMV continues to investigate the issue.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.