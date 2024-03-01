News10NBC Investigates: Did you know I-390 was supposed to split the city in half? Here’s how neighbors stopped it

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A News10NBC investigation in February showed video of how the Inner Loop plowed through city neighborhoods 70 years ago.

In one week, it’s garnered more than 65,000 views on our social media sites.

WATCH: Video shows how Inner Loop cut through homes, churches, parks

The city is preparing the fill the northern section of the Loop, restoring 22 acres of land for homes and parks.

When we first did this story we learned about another highway plan of the 20th century that would have split the city in half.

The plan was so far along, the state started tearing down homes. But then the neighborhoods in the South Wedge decided to stop it.

The 1960 state map shows plans for I-390 jetting up through the middle of Rochester. The spur from from the 590/390 split in the Brighton and Henrietta area to downtown Rochester was going to be called the Genesee Expressway. It would have raced directly along South Clinton Avenue, by the present-day location of McQuaid Jesuit High School and directly through the Swillburg neighborhood.

That’s Mike Henry’s neighborhood.

“So this is a map of Swillburg with the shaded area indicating where the expressway would have traversed the neighborhood,” Henry said.

We were standing where the northbound traffic would be driving.



Two hundred homes were marked for demolition. More than a dozen were torn down. They’ve since been replaced by new ones.



It took years of work and public pressure and a reversal by the newspaper editorial, but the highway was stopped by the people who lived here.



“That’s amazing to really reverse this whole thing that the state had planned,” said Swillburg neighbor Judy Hay.



Imagine if the neighborhoods along the Loop could have done the same thing.

The video created by Adam Paul Susaneck, a PhD student in urban planning in The Netherlands, superimposes a map of Rochester in 2002 over a map of Rochester in 1951, the year construction started on the Loop.

It shows the neighborhoods the loop destroyed, the historic parks paved over, and the parking lots the loop inspired.

Inner Loop East is filled and there’s now hundreds of units of market-rate and affordable housing and a new hotel.

The city is planning to fill Inner Loop North, which is four times the size.

“It’s correcting those historic wrongs and bringing that heart and soul back to this community,” said Erik Frisch, Rochester’s deputy commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development.



When Swillburg neighbors beat the highway, they saved the childhood neighborhood of Cab Calloway – one of the most famous Rochester musicians.



“It really is a neighborhood that people can walk in that, even the houses that were taken down, new houses were built in its place,” Hay said. “And this park, that is a symbol that people can make a difference.”

The park in the neighborhood is dedicated to Otto Henderberg, the neighbor who lead the fight against the highway. The park was an insurance policy because if the business leaders in Rochester ever tried to build the highway again, it would destroy a park and that would need approval by the state assembly and senate.