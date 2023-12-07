News10NBC Investigates: NYS Labor grants unemployment to father of child with cancer two days after News10NBC report

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

We have an amazing update to a News10NBC investigation.



Two days after we told you the story of a father from Gates who lost his job and was denied unemployment to care for his daughter with cancer, the state Department of Labor granted him unemployment.



Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Labor Department called Frank Antinetto to say his unemployment claims going back to October are approved and his claims going forward are approved.

The story Tuesday detailed how Antinetto stayed with his daughter Jazzy as she was treated for leukemia at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. But in doing so, Antinetto was fired from Rochester Institute of Technology for missing work and then disqualified by the Department of Labor.

Thursday afternoon, chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean reached Antinetto at Golisano Children’s Hospital where Jazzy was going through another round of chemo.

Brean: “What is this going to mean for your family?”

Frank Antinetto: “It’s just a little bit of relief financially. It’s one less thing I have to worry about. We’re at Strong, Golisano’s today getting Jazzy’s chemo treatment. We’re going to be here for four or five hours. And, like I said, it’s just one less thing I have to worry about. So, thank you to you and to Max because it’s obviously what got their attention.”



Max is Max Parrott, a reporter from New York Focus, an investigative news team in New York City. The story was a joint investigation between News10NBC and New York Focus.