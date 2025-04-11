News10NBC Investigates: Ontario County tried but failed to redact report into DA’s Election Day party, tried to blackout findings

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – News10NBC has new details in the investigation into a courtroom party with alcohol at the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office.

The county investigated because it got complaints about drinking inside the courtroom and a jury room. Thursday, News10NBC used the Freedom of Information Law to get a copy of the final report, which was heavily redacted.

But as News10NBC continues to investigate, we were able to read the redacted portions. What was found is that the county attempted to redact parts of the report but failed.

Part of what the county blacked out was the basic finding of the report: that there was drinking in the courtroom, that the district attorney and his staff violated county policy and that it should never happen again.

During the investigation, News10NBC was able to find and read redacted portions, including this:

“Employees stated it would be ‘horrible,’ ‘not good,’ ‘very bad’ and ’embarrassing’ if the public learned about the day and explained, ‘people are out voting and the DA’s office is having a party and using taxpayer dollars for it.'”

The county attempted to black out other comments from employees about the party including that it was “out of control,” “very unprofessional” and a “free for all.”

One blacked out part says “One supervisor indicated they believed drinking alcohol at work was ‘fine’ as long as it was in ‘moderation’ and they weren’t going to court.”

The county covered the first finding of the report:

“The allegation that on November 5, 2024, the DA’s Office had a gathering in the courtroom, where employees drank alcohol and sang karaoke, was founded.”

For some reason, the county did not want the public to know that the party “…violated the County’s Workplace Conduct Standards Policy which states employees ‘are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner while at work’; should not ‘act in a manner which may negatively reflect on any department or Ontario County’; and ‘shall be mindful not to appear in such a way that would create any negative public perception.'”

“Just like plenty of offices everywhere, we held an office party on a State holiday,” District Attorney Jim Ritts wrote in a statement Thursday. “This event started many years ago under the direction of my predecessor and no one has ever made issue of it until now, when I happen to be running for re-election. Political silly season is apparently upon us, and I’m confident the people of Ontario County are smart enough to see through it.”

Ritts is facing a Republican Party primary challenge by one of his former top deputies, Jason MacBride.

“Well certainly Mr. Ritts has a lot of explaining to do,” MacBride said. “Our community should be outraged with the allegations concerning drinking in a courtroom.”

The primary election is in June.

Another part of the report that the county tried to redact accuses employees and the DA of ignoring the investigator’s demand not to talk about the investigation while it was going on.

“Numerous employees, including DA Ritts, blatantly ignored this writer’s request to refrain from speaking with other employees about this investigation,” the redacted part of the findings say. “Instead, they talked in depth with one another about the investigation (during working hours) and attempted to analyze and determine: the subject matter/focus of the investigation.”

The county also tried to redact the first recommendation of the report which says the county leadership should tell the DA there is to be no alcohol.

It reads, “Recommendations: a. The County Administrator and/or the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors should counsel DA Ritts in writing to: i. Prohibit the consumption of alcohol by employees during working hours, including during ‘Fall Fest.’ ii. Limit the number of working hours devoted to ‘Fall Fest.’ iii. Be mindful that employees of the DA’s office are held to the highest standards of conduct and must protect public resources/monies.”

News10NBC reached out to DA Ritts and the Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt for comment. Neither have replied as of the posting of this story.

The county redacted a lot of personal information that is separate from the Election Day party.

