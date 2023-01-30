News10NBC Investigates: Public hearings into RG&E billing and customer service issues begin Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following a year-long News10NBC Investigation, the New York State Department of Public Service will hold a virtual public forum on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and an in-person public forum on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to receive public comments regarding delayed and erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers RG&E.

The NYSDPS says it saw a significant increase in complaints against the company and a deterioration in customer service performance metrics in 2022, especially since August 2022. Among other issues, customers have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills, which they assert are inordinately based on estimated meter readings.

These problems have been compounded by the inability of customers to reach the companies’ customer service representatives by telephone without substantial delay. The issues have been highlighted in dozens of stories investigated by the News10NBC team for nearly a year now.

The virtual public hearings will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The deadline to sign-up to testify has passed but you can still watch the hearings by following the steps below:

For the 1 p.m. hearing:

Electronic Access: www.webex.com

Event Number: 2343 229 4895

Event Password: Jan31-1pm

Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500

Access Code: 2343 229 4895

For the 6 p.m. hearing:

Electronic Access: www.webex.com

Event Number: 2333 158 8627

Event Password: Jan31-6pm

Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500

Access Code: 2333 158 8627

***The in-person public hearings will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Rochester City Hall, inside Council Chambers at 30 Church St.