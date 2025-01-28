News10NBC investigates reports of federal immigration officials knocking on doors in Rochester area

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is looking into reports of federal agents possibly visiting homes in the Rochester area for immigration enforcement, amid a nationwide crackdown as a part of Trump administration policies.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean visited an apartment complex in Henrietta where video footage shows federal police in the hallway on Sunday. He also went to Clifford Avenue near Clinton Avenue, where two visits by federal agents happened according to City Council President Miguel Melendez. A third visit reportedly took place in the southwest corner of the city.

We spoke with Rochester Mayor Malik Evans about the reports.

“Right now we don’t have any information of them in terms of being in Rochester and them detaining people. And we wouldn’t,” he said. “Because that’s just the way they operate. They’ve been doing that for years.” He added that while he was aware of ICE agents in the region, there was no indication of the outcomes of these visits.”

In Henrietta, video posted on Facebook shows Homeland Security police inside an apartment building, but News10NBC does not have permission to share it. Berkeley Brean visited the unit where the video was recorded and confirmed the location by identifying a distinctive red door seen in the footage. Henrietta Town Supervisor stated he was unaware of federal agents operating in the town.

Council President Melendez mentioned that he is not aware of any arrests made by federal police. The Rochester Police Department says that, in its general orders, it’s authorized to deal with any immigration matters. RPD and the sheriff’s office say that the federal police don’t give them any heads up as to what they’re doing and where they’re doing it.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.