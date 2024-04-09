News10NBC Investigates: RPD reports no violent crime during peak eclipse hours

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One of the things News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean noticed about Monday, eclipse day, is how quiet it was in the city.

Sometimes the amount of reported crime changes when the environment changes. So News Berkeley asked the city for the number of calls service for the police, fire and ambulance services.

RPD says during the prime eclipse hours there was not a single violent incident in the city.

Tuesday morning, Berkeley asked city hall to gather the calls for service from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday and the number of calls over the same time frame from last Monday, April 1. Noon to 4 p.m. was the prime eclipse time and we wanted to compare two Mondays.

Here’s what the numbers show:

The decline in calls for the Rochester Fire Department and the ambulance was minor:

29 to 23 for RFD

42 to 35 for AMR

On the other hand, RPD saw a 16 percent drop in calls, from 202 between noon and 4 p.m. on April 1 to 170 calls for service over the same four hours on eclipse day.

On April 1, the RPD data website shows two robberies, three burglaries, two assaults, five stolen cars and 10 larcenies over a 24 hours period.

The RPD data website won’t produce April 8 data until Thursday.

RPD does say there was some violent crime including a stabbing of a 14-year-old.