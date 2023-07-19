News10NBC Investigates: Think it takes long to get a passport? Try getting a birth certificate in NYS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ve told you about the serious delays getting a passport. Now we’re talking about serious delays getting a New York State birth certificate just to apply for a passport.

One woman is desperate to travel and shared her frustration with us.

“If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?” I asked Mary Holland.

“Good question,” she said. “Somewhere warm and tropical.”

Right now, Holland is stuck in Rochester. To get a passport she first had to get a raised seal birth certificate. She paid the $30 fee, but when she called for an update in the spring she was told the 60 to 70 business day time frame is now 100 business days. And it’s been 177 business days since applied.

Brean: “So they took your application.”

Holland: “Yes.”

Brean: “And they cashed your check.”

Holland: “Yep.”

Brean: “And that was about six months ago.”

Holland: “Yep.”

Brean: “And nothing since then.”

Holland: “Nothing since then.”

The company that does the work is VitalChek. They contract with New York State Department of Health and 500 other government agencies.

The health department told me it’s “Constantly exploring ways to overcome the increasing volume of public requests and extended delays caused by the pandemic…” and it’s “working with VitalChek to resolve delays in issuing certificates.”

“I’m guessing the time I’ve had to wait on the phone to talk to someone, that I’m guessing that i’m not the only one,” Holland said.

Holland has traveled to other states but she’s never been out of the country. She can’t even go to Canada right now. So she’s anxious to get the passport.

Holland: “I’d like to see it before I retire.”

Brean: “How’s your patience going right now?”

Holland: “Yeah, right.”

The U.S. State Department says it’s going to break a record for passport applications this year. The wait time is 10 to 13 weeks.

I asked the health department and VitalChek to give me a sense of how many applications for birth certificates they have.

Below are the Vital Record Transactions, most are likely Birth Certificates:

November 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 = 50,720

January 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023 = 39,289

Holland has been waiting 31 weeks.