News10NBC Investigates: Video shows double murder victims were ambushed on North Goodman Street

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police released the names of the two men shot and killed outside a bar early Sunday morning on North Goodman Street. They are Wahid Nazario and Frank Rosario Vazquez.

News10NBC found video that captured the murders.

There were angry words outside the bar on North Goodman Street. Moments later, Nazario and Vazquez walked across Goodman to their SUV parked on the street. Video shows the shooter ran up the sidewalk, bent over at the hip and hiding behind the other cars.

He shot and killed the first victim at the driver’s door. He shot and chased the second victim around the SUV. He appeared to shoot the first victim again. Then, he walked away.



There are balloons and candles set up directly across from the bar called Kings and Queens Cantina. The bar was closed Sunday and Monday. In an Instagram post Sunday, in Spanish, the owners said they deeply regret what happened.

The city’s property website does not publish current violations or nuisance complaints against the bar.

Eric McGill grew up in Rochester and was back visiting the old neighborhood Sunday.

“When I was younger you had to be held accountable. Nobody is being held accountable no more,” he said. “Being that I’m a tax paying citizen and a productive citizen, I care about people in my community. I care about the kids. I care about the elders. If you don’t care about that, what’s left to care about?”

Rochester police haven’t shared a thing about the suspect.

These are the first shooting homicides of the year. The other homicides include an infant whose father was charged with manslaughter, three people killed in the Kodak Center crash New Year’s Day, and two other people who died this year even though the fight and shooting that caused their deaths happened last year.