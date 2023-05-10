News10NBC Investigates: Woodcliff Hotel overbooked and canceling some reservations for PGA weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -An overbooked local hotel is canceling some reservations for PGA weekend and customers who planned months in advance, are not happy about it.

Woodcliff Hotel and Spa holds itself up as a premier resort for those looking for luxury accommodations for the event, but some who had reservations for next weekend, are now struggling to find any accommodations at all.

Meghan Martinez lives in Denver, but she’s originally from the area and has been looking forward to a return visit for next weekend’s PGA Championship.

“I had hoped to have combined golf and seeing some family and relatives that we have in the Rochester area,” she tells News10NBC.

Martinez wanted to make sure she planned far enough in advance so, on September 9, 2022, she booked three nights at Woodcliff Hotel and Spa for PGA weekend for a total of $3,447.

“Then we bought the tickets, and we bought the airfare and got everything from there, planned around that,” she says. “They have a shuttle, at least they present themselves and this great local spot to be and we were looking forward to being a part of that.”

But then, a few weeks ago she got a call from the hotel.

“She said, I’m calling people to let them know that their reservations have been canceled and we are trying to move some people to either the Holiday Inn or the Holiday Inn Express and are you interested in doing that?” Martinez recalled.

Martinez says she told the hotel, she wanted to keep her original reservation and asked that they reach out to other guests with the offer.

“And then I didn’t hear anything else from her until on Friday, I got just an email with my original booking that said canceled,” Martinez says.

She hasn’t been able to get in touch with anyone at the hotel since Friday to discuss the cancellation.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke was able to get in touch with Woodcliff’s General Manager, Corey Dooley, via email who told her, “We acknowledge that unforeseen delays in the construction of our spa have resulted in temporary use of guest rooms for construction purposes, leading to oversold rooms for the PGA Championship. We understand the importance of providing excellent customer service and strive to make every guest’s stay as comfortable as possible. We apologize to any guest who may have been affected by this issue.”

When Lewke followed-up with questions about how many other customers had been canceled or displaced and what the hotel was doing to try and help them find accommodations elsewhere he said, “We do not disclose guest information, however we have accommodated any guests impacted.”

Martinez disagrees saying she hasn’t heard another word from them since the cancellation and she’s considering legal action.

“Legally, to do this and I looked at everything they sent me, and everything online, and there’s nothing in there that gives them the right to do what they did.”

Martinez does still plan to make her trip to Rochester for the PGA Championship, but she’s still working to secure accommodations which have increased dramatically in price.

Here’s what the cancellation policy on her reservation and on Woodcliff’s website says:

Cancellation

Check-in time after 4 p.m. Check-out time before 11 a.m.

Standard reservations will incur a one night cancellation fee if not canceled before 3 p.m. one day prior to arrival.

Group reservations will incur a one night cancellation fee if not canceled before 3 p.m. two days prior to arrival.

Reservations for suites will have a deposit of one night plus tax taken immediately upon the time the reservation is made. The deposit is fully refundable up until 48 hours before the reservation.

Must be 21 years of age to rent room.

Family policy: Children under 18 stay free in parents room.

Pet Policy: Dogs and cats 50 pounds and under are welcome.

Pool and health club are available for use by registered guests only.

Rollaway beds available for $20 USD plus tax per night.

Cribs available at no charge.

Late charges: 50 percent of room rate between 1-5 p.m.

Rates subject to change.

