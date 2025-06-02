News10NBC Investigation: Do Genesee River bridge railings meet safety standards after boy’s fall?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The five-year-old boy missing in the Genesee River fell over the railing on the Andrews Street bridge over the river.

News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter, Berkeley Brean, measured the height of the railings on every bridge that crosses the Genesee River downtown to see if they meet the state safety standard after a boy fell into the river by falling over the railing on a bridge.

The standard says that if a bridge has a sidewalk, the railing must be 42 inches high. On Broad Street, the railing measures just over 44 inches. Court Street is over 48 inches. The railing on the Riverwalk between the two exceeds 55 inches. The decorative bridge on Main Street is exactly 42 inches.

The railing on the newly designed pedestrian bridge is just under 45 inches, and Andrews Street measures 47 inches high.

Mayor Malik Evans was asked if there was or is anything the city can do on the bridges over the river.

“I don’t know,” Mayor Evans said. “It’s pretty easy at any of our water sources in the city to get there, if it’s Ford Street or any of the other ones. If a person tries, they can get into the water.”

“I just think the family needs all the support we can give them right now because this is a tragedy that can happen to anyone that has little kids,” Mayor Evans said.

We noticed that in the design of all the railings, there appears to be a step or railing below the railing that people can climb up on and get higher. And when measured from the step, the height of the railings dips to 36 inches.

But the state standard says the height is from the railing to the walking surface, and on every crossing, the height of the railing meets the state standard of 42 inches, which is used by both the state Department of Transportation and OSHA.

