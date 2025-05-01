News10NBC investigation update: EMS councils to receive long-awaited state funding

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The state has promised that funding is on the way to the Monroe-Livingston EMS Council after months of delays.

Investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke of News10NBC reported last week that EMS councils had been waiting for funding that was supposed to be renewed in June of last year.

Award letters have now been sent out, and the money is finally coming. However, it remains unclear what caused the hold-up.

