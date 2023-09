ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When News10NBC producer Brandon Macey isn’t giving you your news, he’s probably training for another competitive eating contest.

Brandon, who also goes by “The Titanium Jaw” just won second place in a chicken wing eating contest at Highmark Stadium.

He missed first place by just one wing! He ate 37 wings in 10 minutes. He won first place in the same competition last year when he ate 50 wings.