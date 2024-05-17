News10NBC reporter Hailie Higgins rappels down Kodak Tower for Boy Scouts fundraiser

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC’s reporter Hailie Higgins took on a thrilling challenge for a good cause on Thursday as she rappelled down the 21-story Kodak Tower as part of the annual “21 Stories for Scouts” fundraiser.

“The thrill of 21 Stories for Scouts is what this fundraiser is about. But the views are pretty great too, check it out,” said Higgins.

The event supports the life-changing experiences that being in the scouts provides. Rappelers who participated in the event raised a minimum of $1,100 for Scouts of America. In return, they got to rappel down all 21 stories of the Kodak Tower.

“I did this all for the Boy Scouts,” Higgins said after completing her rappel.”

This may be the last year the event is held at the Kodak Tower, as organizers are looking for a new location after 15 years at the Kodak Center. However, the fundraiser will continue in the future.

“If you were hoping to participate next year — don’t worry — the fundraiser is still sticking around,” Higgins said.