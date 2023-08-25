News10NBC says goodbye to photojournalist Winna Carrasco; See her incredible time lapses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The News10NBC family is saying goodbye to photojournalist Winna Carrasco, who covered everything from breaking news to the flight of a World War II era plane at the Geneseo Airshow.

We are all wishing her the best in graduate school at the L. Jeffrey Selznick School of Film Preservation at the George Eastman Museum. We will miss the energy she brings to her early morning shift and the incredible video she takes for News10NBC TODAY.

During her more than two years at News10NBC, Winna has captured breathtaking time lapses including from the News10NBC Skydeck, Lake Ontario, and Rochester’s streets covered in snow. Here are some of those time lapses:

Wow I can set up a live shot in six seconds!! 😆 @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/wM55nue50r — winnacarrasco (@winnacarrasco) May 11, 2022

☀️☀️ Check out this timelapse of this morning's sunrise from the News10NBC Sky Deck. Hope you have a great start to your day! 📸 @winnacarrasco pic.twitter.com/eFYCwOclQ5 — News10NBC (@news10nbc) September 21, 2021

Winna took video of her flight on the Whiskey 7, a World War II era plane that flew during D-Day. She flew on the Whiskey 7 at the Geneseo Air Show in 2022. You can see the story that she helped with here.