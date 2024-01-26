News10NBC says goodbye to producer Brandon ‘Titanium Jaw’ Macey

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is saying goodbye to our own competitive food eater, half-marathon runner, actor, and all-star producer Brandon Macey.

During his nearly two years at the station, Brandon produced for multiple shows including News10NBC TODAY, working overnights to bring you the news you need to start your day. He is now going to our affiliate WNYT in the Albany area, where his family lives.

During his time in Rochester, Brandon has competed in food-eating challenges. He placed first in a

chicken wing eating contest at Highmark Stadium in 2022 and placing second in 2023, one wing away from defending his title. Brandon has posted food-eat challenges on his YouTube channel “Titanium Jaw”. One challenge involved running a 5K while eating a dozen donuts between laps around the track.

Brandon also ran in the Rochester Half-Marathon in September and represented News10NBC in last year’s Corporate Challenge. In addition, Brandon has acted in shows at the Rochester Fringe Festival and other local productions.