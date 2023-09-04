News10NBC staff director DJs at Duran Duran concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our usual weekend director, Steve Bynoe, didn’t come to work on Sunday because he was in Canandaigua doing something way cooler!

He was DJing the opening set for Western NY leg of the Duran Duran Future Past North American Tour featuring Nile Rodgers & Chic along with Bastille at CMAC. He’s part of Mixed Company, aka Analog Al & Justin Flemming aka Tranquil Melee.

Steve has worked for News10NBC for 23 years and is currently one of the Staff Directors. You can listen to his show, “The Art Of Phonography” live every Monday at 11 p.m. on WAYO FM 104.3 or wayofm.org.

They’ll also be at Skylark Lounge 40 S. Union St. Friday September 29th from 10pm till 2am.