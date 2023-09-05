News10NBC staff share their school pictures

ROCHESTER, N.Y – The new school year comes with two guarantees: Posing for those first day photos and sitting for school pictures. You know, the one where the photographer combs your hair after you spent all morning on it and used a can of hair spray to make it last.

Those photos capture a certain time in our lives. How we dressed. How we styled ourselves. What we were into. Who we were friends with.

It’s fun to remember the children we once were and chuckle at our “cool” teenage looks.

We asked our News10NBC family to share some of their school photos with all of you. They dug through photo albums and digital files, or in meteorologist Rich Caniglia’s case, called their moms.

Take a look…

Rich Caniglia, meteorologist Berkeley Brean, reporter Alex Bielfeld, meteorologist

Brett Davidsen, anchor/reporter Marsha Augustin, anchor/reporter Lucy Farnham, producer

Nikki Rudd, anchor Colleen Farrell, assistant news director Taylor Liberti, digital producer/assignment editor

Eriketa Cost, reporter Jackson Roberts, sports anchor/reporter Briana Collier, anchor/reporter

Lauren Leone, assigment editor Mat Mlodzinski , sports reporter/anchor Boninie Marrocco, digital producer

Dan Mauer, photographer Emily Putnam, anchor/reporter Brandon Macey, producer

Deanna Dewberry, anchor/reporter Evan Bourtis, digital producer Dave Wheeler, assignment editor