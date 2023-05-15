Question of the day at PGA practice and competition

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Berkeley Brean will have a “question of the day” every day at Oak Hill from practice rounds through the end of the competition.

MONDAY’S QUESTION OF THE DAY:

As players started arriving at Oak Hill over the weekend and were practicing on the course today, News10NBC took an unofficial poll of who people think will win the PGA Championship. It was a very technical process: I was up near the club house with our whiteboard and a marker asking fans who they were cheering for.

Rory is the favorite and is trying to win his third PGA Championship.

In honor of the Lilac Festival this week, we might go back to the old “How do you pronounce lilac” debate?



