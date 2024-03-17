News10NBC walks in St. Patrick’s Day parade

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester celebrated St. Patrick’s Day 2024 and Irish culture on Saturday with its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. You might have seen some familiar faces as the News10NBC family walked in the parade.

The 47th annual Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Rochester featured more than 3,000 marchers, nine bands, eight Irish dance groups, and more. The parade typically draws 40,000 to more than 60,000 people to celebrate Irish culture.

The parade began at East Avenue and Alexander Street, went down East Avenue toward the Liberty Pole, headed down East Main Street, and ended at the corner of Fitzhugh Street.

The News10NBC studio was along the parade route on East Avenue.