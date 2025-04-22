News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry documents her experience stuck in ‘Delta madness’ at Orlando airport

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ORLANDO, FLA. – A series of mechanical issues affected three Delta flights at Orlando International Airport, impacting hundreds of passengers, including News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry. Dewberry documented her experience as she was caught in the chaos.

“Hello, my Rochester friends. I just wanted to let you know I am not going to be on the news tomorrow. Do you know why? I’m caught in the Delta madness,” Dewberry said.

Earlier Monday, one of Delta’s flights’ engines caught fire on the runway. Another flight was forced to return to Orlando after experiencing mechanical issues during takeoff. A third flight never left the ground due to maintenance problems.

“Those are all the folks that are hoping to get on a flight because earlier today, one Delta flight caught fire, and another one had to turn around in the air and go back to Orlando. All of those folks are hoping to get to Atlanta,” Dewberry said.

Dewberry’s flight was delayed due to maintenance issues.

“Number three: My flight was supposed to take off an hour late. I want you to take a look at it. They say there’s a maintenance problem with that flight,” she said.

“What’s going on? Delta, answer some questions here!” Dewberry said.

Despite the setbacks, Dewberry remained optimistic about returning home.

“And we will be back in Rochester cause that’s home, that’s where my peeps are! We’ll be back. See you soon,” she said.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.