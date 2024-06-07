News10NBC’s Rich Caniglia and dance partner take Pure Passion award in ‘Dancing with the Arc’

News10NBC's Rich Caniglia competes in Dancing with the Arc

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC First Alert meteorologist Rich Caniglia and his dance partner Lauren competed Thursday night in the second annual “Dancing with the Arc” competition at Innovative Field.

The fundraiser is for the Arc of Monroe, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We have paired five local celebrities with five local people we support, and they’re about to have a dance-off in a kind of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fashion,” Tracy Crosby, executive director of the Arc Foundation of Monroe, said before the competition.

Unfortunately, Rich and Lauren did not win the overall competition. But they did win the Pure Passion award!