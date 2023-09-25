Next Powerball jackpot drawing worth $785 million after no winner Saturday

Monday’s Powerball jackpot drawing will be worth an estimated $785 million, the game’s fourth-largest prize, after there was no winner in the Saturday night drawing.

Lottery tickets in New York in November.Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP file

Sept. 24, 2023, 12:04 PM EDT

By Julianne McShane

If you’re reading this, buy a Powerball ticket.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot drawing will be worth an estimated $785 million, the game’s fourth-largest prize, coming in behind only three billion-dollar jackpots drawn since 2016.

The Monday night jackpot — scheduled to be drawn at 10:59 p.m. ET — will come after no one claimed the prize following Saturday night’s drawing, when it was $725 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were white balls 1, 12, 20, 33 and 66 and red Powerball 21.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each. The game requires players to pick five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Winning the jackpot requires matching all five white balls and the red Powerball, and players can win smaller prizes through other matching combinations.

Three winners — in California, Florida and New York — took home $1 million cash prizes Saturday night after they matched all five white balls, and one person, in Michigan, won a $2 million cash prize. Thirty more tickets won $50,000 prizes, and nine tickets won $100,000 prizes.

If there’s a winner Monday night, he or she will be able to choose between taking the full prize paid out in installments over 29 years or taking a lump sum payment estimated at $367 million — both before taxes.

But before you spend too much time thinking about which option you’d choose, keep in mind that while the overall odds of winning any prize in the next drawing are about 1 in 25, the odds of winning the jackpot are far less likely: 1 in about 292 million.

The last Powerball jackpot, worth $1.08 billion, was won July 19 and sold in downtown Los Angeles. Since then, there have been more than two dozen drawings since without a jackpot winner.

The largest-ever jackpot — valued at $2.04 billion — was won in November in California.

