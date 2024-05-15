NFL fans to unwrap live Christmas Day games on Netflix in 2024

Netflix is set to deliver a special treat for NFL fans over the next three Christmas seasons. Starting Dec. 25, 2024, the streaming giant will broadcast two marquee NFL games, marking a significant step as Netflix becomes the global home for these holiday matchups.

The exclusive arrangement continues into 2025 and 2026, with at least one NFL game streamed live each Christmas Day. This three-season deal places Netflix at the center of holiday sports viewing, catering to a broad audience of football enthusiasts around the world.

