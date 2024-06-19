Buffalo Bills sponsor National Gay Flag Football League, bringing inclusive sports to the city

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are sponsoring the launch of a new chapter of the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) in Buffalo.

The NGFFL is a non-profit sports organization that promotes the positive social and athletic enjoyment of American flag football. With the Bills’ support, Buffalo will join 27 other cities and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the league.

“We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League,” NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton said.

The Bills join other NFL teams, including the Giants, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bears, Commanders, and Seahawks, in supporting the growing league.

“Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo. Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive,” Horton continued.

The NGFFL started in 2002 and is steadily growing in major cities across the U.S.

“We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL,” Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact, Michelle Roberts, said.

“Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community.”

Potential players, sponsors, and organizers are encouraged to visit the league’s website here, email buffalo@ngffl.org, and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and X/Twitter: @NGFFL.

