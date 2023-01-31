Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks at ‘Expressions of King’s Legacy’ event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Pulitzer-prize winner was in town Tuesday for RIT’s celebration of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a staff writer at the New York Times and creator of The 1619 Project, spoke at the university this afternoon. Former News10NBC anchor Janet Lomax moderated the Q&A session. The 1619 Project was created to reframe how the U.S. addresses its history of racism and slavery.



“What she emphasizes is the importance of understanding enslavement in the United States of America and how it permeates every aspect of American society, even today,” said Keith Jenkins, RIT vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion.



The program also featured a gospel choir performance, poetry and a video highlighting some of the significant Black leaders throughout Rochester’s history.