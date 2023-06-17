Nine children, two adults safe after house fire on Arnett Blvd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Rochester.

On Saturday at 5:42 a.m fire crews responded to 25 Arnett Blvd. for an attic fire. Officials tell News10NBC that two adults and nine children made it out of the house safely before firefighters got there.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes. One firefighter has a minor ankle injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating cause and origin on the fire.