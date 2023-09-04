Nine years after fatal shooting, Officer Daryl Pierson remembered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday marks nine years since Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officer Pierson was shot while chasing a suspect on Hudson Avenue near Ernst Street on September 3, 2014. He died a little over an hour later at Rochester General Hospital. He was a married father of two.

His wife, Amy Pierson, remembered him at his funeral.

”I have kept a scrapbook of his accomplishments and he would come back with the chief’s letters of recognition, and he would never tell me and I would find them on the counter, but that was the kind of officer he was, he did this for the city, not for the recognition.”

The man who shot Officer Pierson, Thomas Johnson III, is serving a life sentence in prison.