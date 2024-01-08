Nineteen animals removed from Penfield home deemed unlivable



PENFIELD, N.Y. – A home on Whalen Road in Penfield was deemed unlivable on Monday due to unsanitary conditions. Over twenty animals were inside the home.

Police originally got word of the home’s condition by someone who lives in the area and was concerned about the animals safety.

Nineteen animals, mostly cats, were removed from the home and taken to Lollypop Farm to be assessed.

The Vice President for Law Enforcement at Lollypop Farm Humane Society of Greater Rochester, Reno DiDomenico said the condition inside the home was bad and his main priority is getting the animals to a safe location.

DiDomenico said, “We have to make to make sure we get the rest of animals out of the location and uh, the animals to Lollypop Farm to be looked at our clinic our veterinarian clinic and determine the physical condition of those animals”.

According to law enforcement, the homeowner did surrender the animals and is cooperating with them at this time. The rest of the animals will be taken from the home in the next few days.