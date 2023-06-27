Nineteen-year-old who was shot while shooting at store, arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m., Rochester Police responded to the area of North Union and Weld streets for the report of shots fired. Around the same time, a 19-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The investigation found that the 19-year-old, along with another suspect, were both shooting towards a store, when the victim was shot at least one time by the other shooter. He was then taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

On Sunday, June 25, the 19-year-old was released from the hospital and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.