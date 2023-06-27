No action Monday on UPrep’s proposed move to Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A planned move to Irondequoit for the UPrep Charter School remains under consideration. There was no decision Monday night when it went before the Irondequoit Town Planning Board to seek a preliminary site plan approval, though: Board members said they need more information about the environmental impact and the effect on traffic flow, among other issues.

UPrep, or the University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, hopes to renovate a building at 3000 East Ridge Road, including building an addition and an athletic field, within a residential district. School officials have said the school has outgrown its Lake Avenue location in the city of Rochester.

People who live near the site earlier have raised concerns about increased traffic and quality-of-life issues. Among the issues raised Monday were noise levels from the proposed athletic field – which brought applause from the audience Monday — and bus traffic in the area.

The board is waiting for the results of a State Environmental Quality Review Act examination of the project as well as revisions to traffic studies. UPrep is scheduled to go before the town Zoning Board on July 10.

An online petition against the plan by “Irondequoit Residents Against School Relocation” at change.org had 1,566 signatures as of Monday.