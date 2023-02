SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No one was hurt when someone fired a gun inside Destiny USA Friday afternoon.

This happened after 4 p.m. near the Cinnabon.

People inside were told to shelter in place before being evacuated by police.

We’re investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at Destiny USA, near Cinnabon.



If you are at the mall, please shelter in place until updated. — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) February 24, 2023

Police say the shooter fled the mall, which is now closed for the night.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.