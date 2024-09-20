No arrests yet in mass shooting 4 years ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday marks four years since a mass shooting in Rochester. No arrests have yet been made.

On Sept. 19, 2020, 16 people were shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Rochester Public Market. Two 19-year-olds were killed, Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander.

The shooting happened at a house party. Police say 15 guns were fired, with dozens of rounds going off. The scene was chaotic, with at least 100 people running from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.