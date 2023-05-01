No criminal charges in three deaths at Rochester concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – No one will be held criminally responsible after three women died in a stampede at a concert at the Main Street Armory on March 5.

The City of Rochester made the announcement Monday, nearly a month after Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo; Aisha Haskins-Stephens, 35, of Syracuse; and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester died during a GloRilla concert. They were trampled when the crowd rushed to escape after someone thought they heard gunshots.

Three days later, the City of Rochester revoked the venue’s entertainment license. It is still revoked.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.