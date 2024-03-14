No decision yet on whether to demolish dilapidated Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The fate of the former Richford Hotel remains up in the air.

The original establishment opened in 1915. It served as a hotel until 1961, when it was converted into an office building. It’s been vacant for nearly a quarter century.

In April 2022, a portion of the building’s metal exterior was ripped off during high winds.

Last fall, the owners, Midtown Reborn LLC, announced a plan to turn the place into a multi-use building, with a mix of 80 apartments, office space, and retail.

The $20 million project can’t advance until the City of Rochester determines that the building is in good enough condition.

In October 2023, a hearing was held on whether to demolish the building. On Thursday, workers were inside, inspecting the structure’s interior. That information will be used to help the owners and City of Rochester determine the future of the building, according to a City spokeswoman.

News10NBC has reached out to the developer for more information.