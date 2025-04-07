‘No dog will ever be in an old, ratty kennel ever again’: Rochester animal shelter to undergo major renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is investing $2.5 million to renovate the Verona Street Animal Shelter and build 72 new kennels for the 1,700 dogs it serves every year.

Mayor Malik Evans, joined by politicians, staff and volunteers, made the announcement outside the shelter’s front doors amid the sound of barking dogs.

“These upgrades will meet state regulations but more importantly they will enable this shelter to better serve the animals that depend on us,” Mayor Evans said.

The shelter has already changed the lobby, added new equipment to the veterinary clinic and this month, City Council will vote on $150,000 for new spay and neutering services.

Staci Papadoplos, Director of Rochester Animal Services, says the old kennels are hard to clean and constantly in need of repair. “And this is a huge renovation. It’s a huge undertaking. We’re replacing every single dog enclosure in this building. So no dog will ever by in an old, ratty kennel ever again,” Papadoplos said.

News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean asked Papadoplos how the renovations will be better for the dogs and the shelter staff.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “How will the renovations be better for the dogs and for you and your staff?”

Staci Papadoplos, Director, Rochester Animal Services: “So the major changes are going to be that each room for dogs will have their own exterior door so that the dogs don’t have to come through the interior of the building to get outside. The other change is that the windows will actually be real windows now as opposed to the opaque windows we currently have.”

Berkeley Brean: “And that’s going to make their life better?”

Staci Papadoplos: “Yeah, it’s going to make everybody’s life better.” (laughs)

The 100-year-old Verona Street Animal Shelter serves 3,500 animals a year, half of them dogs. There are currently 43 dogs up for adoption on the shelter’s website with a $50 adoption fee. The city also plans to build a dog park on the west side of Rochester in the upcoming budget. There is currently a dog park at Cobbs Hill on the east side.

