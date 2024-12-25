No injuries after car hits utility pole to avoid head-on collision

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car hit a utility pole at Bay and Frances Street in the city on Tuesday.

Rochester Police say the car turned eastbound on Bay Street from Frances Street, swerving to avoid a head-on crash, and then hit the pole.

No one was injured.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Rochester, was ticketed for unlicensed operation. Police say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

